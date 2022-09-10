One Missing, 12 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A man went missing on Friday after the boat carrying 12 passengers capsized in Kutumpali river in Padia block of Malkangiri district on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place while 12 persons were crossing the river with three bikes on a motor boat when the motor on the boat stopped in the middle of the river. Subsequently, the boat lost its balance and capsized.

Out of the 12 persons, six were able to swim to safety. Five among the remaining six persons were rescued by the fire services personnel. However, Kailash Shah still remained untraceable.

Though the exact reason under what circumstances the boat capsized is yet to be known, it is suspected that it might have overturned due to overloading.