One Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Reach Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today received one lakh doses of Covishield vaccines, according to reports.

Meanwhile, 10 lakh Covid vaccines are likely to reach the State tomorrow.

On June 28, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informing that the State was facing vaccine shortage. He had requested the Union Health Minister to provide additional six lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

It is pertinent to mention here that since January 16, Odisha has administered 1.14 crore doses of vaccines to citizens and maintained a negative wastage of 3 per cent while saving 2.9 lakh doses.

Since June 21, Odisha is vaccinating, on an average, 3 lakh citizens per day.