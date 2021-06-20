One killed, woman injured after being attacked by miscreants

Cuttack: Incidents of crime continued unabated in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar even during the enforcement of lockdown and shutdown restrictions.

As per available reports, such an incident occurred in Silver City of Cuttack where a person was killed while another was injured.

Reportedly, the duo was allegedly attacked by miscreants with sharp weapons at the CDA market under Malgodown police station.

While locals suspect, robbery was the prime intention behind the crime, the exact reason behind the murder remained unknown, sources said.

On the other hand, the incident has also sparked panic and fear among the residents of the area.