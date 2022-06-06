One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Koraput

Koraput: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a road accident at Kumarguda under Nandapur police limits in the Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanurjaya from Silpada village under Machhkund tehsil.

According to reports, the incident took place after two motorbikes, on which they were travelling, collided head-on at Kumarguda. Subsequently, one was killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

On being informed, police along with the Nandapur fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the victims of the accident.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Koraput Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College for treatment. Further investigation is underway in this regard.