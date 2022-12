One Killed, Two Injured In Group Clash In Ganjam

Ganjam: A person was killed while two others were injured during a clash between two groups at Samantiapalli under Patrapur block of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as M Rama Rao of Ambagaon and the injured are M Krishna Rao and M Lacheya.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the distribution of rice at the Panchayat Office.

More details are awaited.