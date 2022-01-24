One Killed, Two Injured After Truck Rams Into Auto-rickshaw In Ganjam

Ganjam: A woman was killed while two others sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Rambha locality of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Sabitri Behera, a resident of Aloda village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sabitri and another woman named Sishula Behera were on their way to Ganjam city in an auto-rickshaw for selling vegetables when a truck rammed into them near Galasankha area under Rambha police limits.

Subsequently, Sabitri died on the spot and Sishula along with the auto driver Gajapati Behera sustained critical injuries. However, the truck driver fled from the spot soon after the mishap.

On being informed, police along with fire officials rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police have also recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, said a police official.