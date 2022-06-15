One Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap In Balasore

Balasore: A person was killed while three others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Begunia chhak under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the SUV was en route to Cuttack from Balasore when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and hit a truck at Begunia chhak. Subsequently, one person was killed while three others sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.