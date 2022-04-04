One Killed, Three Injured As Hyva Truck Rams Into 3 Cars In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A person was killed in a tragic road accident on Palasuni Square in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning. The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a speeding hyva truck rammed into three cars and one bike on the National Highway in Palasuni. Consequently, one car driver was crushed to death while three others sustained grievous injuries. However, the driver of the hyva truck has escaped from the crime spot.

The injured persons have been admitted to Capital Hospital, Unit-6. The body has also been sent to the hospital for post mortem procedure.

Reportedly, the whole scene of the accident on NH has been captured in the CCTV camera that has been installed in the area.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard. Further details into the accident are awaited.