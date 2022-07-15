One Killed, Three Injured After Boulders Hit Moving Car In HP’s Kullu

Kullu: One person was killed while three others sustained critical injuries after boulders hit a moving car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

The deceased was identified as Devanand of Solan district, while Sanjeev Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Akshay Kumar sustained injuries, the official added.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bagipul in Nirmand tehsil around 10:45 pm on Thursday. The injured were taken to a hospital in Rampur for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard.