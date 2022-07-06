One Killed, Six Others Missing As Landslide, Flash Floods And Cloudburst Continue To Batter Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh: At least one person was killed, while six others went missing in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The state has been witnessing unrelenting rainfall since last night.

Malana and Manikaran in Kullu district have been cut off from the rest of the state following a cloudburst and rescue efforts are underway.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state along with thunderstorm and lightning likely at isolated places over the plains, low and mid-hills of the state.

Thunderstorm and lightning have been predicted over the high hills of the state.