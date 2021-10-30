One Killed, Several Injured In Road Mishap In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A person was killed while several others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on NH-26 near Babajiguda village in Nabarangpur district early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar Bharati.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated vehicle carrying nine persons was en-route to Jharkhand on the NH via Papadahandi town this morning when the driver fell asleep and dashed into a tree on the roadside.

Consequently, Ashish died on the spot while other persons sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The injured persons were immediately rushed to Papadahandi Community Healthcare Center (CHC) for treatment.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.