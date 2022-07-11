One Killed, Over 10 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Bolangir

Bolangir: One person was killed while 10 others sustained grievous injuries following a head-on collission between a car and a private bus on Balangir-Deogaon road this morning.

According to reports, the bus named ‘Duleswari’ carrying over 30 persons was on its way from Bolangir town. Meanwhile, it met collided head-on with a speeding car.

As a result, one person died on the spot while over 10 sustained injuries.

Ob being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the victims to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) for treatment.