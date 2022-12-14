Gang Clash
State

One Killed, One Critical In Gang Clash Over Past Enmity

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Bhanjanagar: A person was killed while another sustained severe injuries in a gang clash on the Badaborasinghi-Khariguda road under Gangapur police station limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified to be a resident of Kaliaguda village.

According to reports, a clash erupted between two gangs over past enmity. Subsequently, one was killed and another person sustained grievous injuries in the clash.

The injured person has been admitted to Brahmapur Medical.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

