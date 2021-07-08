One Killed In Road Mishap On NH-60

Balasore: The helper of a fish-laden pickup van was killed after the vehicle met with a road mishap on NH-60 at Basta police limits in Balasore district at around 7 am on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the incident took place while a fish-laden pickup van was en-route from Khurda to West Bengal. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit the vehicle from the rear, killing the helper on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.