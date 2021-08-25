One Killed In Road Mishap On NH-16

Tangi: One person was killed following a collision between a passenger bus and truck on NH-16 near Baichuan square under Tangi police limits in Cuttack district on Wednesday. However, all the passengers are safe.

The deceased has been identified as helper of the bus.

As per reports, the incident took place after the truck collided with the passenger bus. Following which the helper died on the spot. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and the bus fled from the spot soon after the mishap.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.