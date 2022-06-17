One Killed In Lightning Strike In Bhadrak 

Bhadrak: A person was killed in a lightning strike at Bajarapur village of Chandbali block on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Baske of the Mayurbhanj district’s Barada area.

According to reports, the incident took place while working on his fish farm when he was hit by a lightning bolt following which he fell unconscious.

The locals rushed Ishwar to the Tihidi hospital in an ambulance. However, the doctors there declared Ishwar dead on arrival.