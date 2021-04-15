One killed in Bus-Truck Collision In Khurda

Khurda: A truck driver has been killed in a bus-truck collision near bypass road on NH-16 under Tangi police limits in Khurda district today.

As per reports, the bus, carrying migrant workers, was en route to Cuttack from Kannur in Kerela when both the vehicles had to take the same route as the road construction was underway near Tangi. This led to a collision between the two vehicles.

The driver died on the spot while the passengers of the bus escaped with injuries.

On receiving information, police reached the spot. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.