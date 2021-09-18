One Killed, Dozens Hurt In Collision With Car In Koraput

Koraput: A person was killed and dozens injured after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and car at Semiliguda in Koraput district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhania Khara (45).

According to reports, the incident took place this afternoon when the victims were returning in the autorickshaw from a nearby daily market.

A car was coming from the opposite direction hit the autorickshaw and the vehicle later plunged into a nearby field.

Following this, the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital where Khara succumbed to his injuries.

The victims were later shifted to the Koraput Medical College for better treatment. Police have started an investigation into the incident, reports added.