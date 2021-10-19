One Killed, Children Among Several Hurt In Road Mishap In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: One person was killed while 8 including 2 children were critically injured in a road mishap near Guar village in G Udayagiri on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated van carrying 20 passengers was on its way to Nuagad from Rebidi. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and fell off a ghati.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a hospital. Among the 8 injured, 2 minors have sustained grievous injuries and their health condition is stated to be critical.