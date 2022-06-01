One Killed As SUV Runs Over People Standing In Queue Outside Hospital

Bhadrak: One person was killed while four others sustained critical injuries after a Bolero ran over them on the premises of a hospital in Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred at Agarpada community health centre (CHC).

According to reports, the four-wheeler was unloading medicines when it hit five persons standing in the queue on the hospital premises. As a result, one person was killed while four others were critically injured.

Reportedly, all the injured have been admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for treatment.