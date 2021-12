One Killed As Brick-Laden Tractor Overturns In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A person was killed after a brick-laden tractor overturned near Tara Badi village under Daruingbadi PS in Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified as Birekra Pradhan of the same locality.

On being informed, Daringbadi Police reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

A case 215/21 has also been registered and a probe initiated, said sources.