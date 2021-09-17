One Killed, Another Injured In Elephant Attacks In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least one person was killed while another sustained critical injuries in separate elephant attacks at Bramhani Village under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Jadav Rana (45) and the injured has been identified as Tarani Sabar (36).

According to reports, the tusker attacked Jadav and trampled him to death late last night. On the other hand, Tarini encountered the jumbo today morning. Following which he sustained grievous injuries.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the elephants were destroying crops in the area. Following this, locals are spending sleepless nights to keep themselves and their farmlands safe from the marauding elephants. However, even after a pile of complaints all remain unheard.