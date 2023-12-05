One killed, another injured after their speeding bike rams into truck in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: One person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the bike their motorcycle crashed into a truck in Malkangiri late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Srijan Biswal.

According to the reports, the two bikers were going to Kalimela on Monday night. On National Highway no. 326 near MV 35 village, the bike crashed into a Pichu-laden truck which was parked on the road. As a result, one person died on the spot while another sustained critical injuries. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to the high speed of the bike.

The injured has been admitted to the hospital. The police on receiving information reached the spot and started an investigation.