Khurda: One person was killed while another sustained critical injuries after two trucks collided with each other on NH 16 near Pathanbandh in Khurda district on Thursday.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the critically injured is Brij Kishore Giri, the driver of one truck.

As per reports, the mishap occurred when one truck was parked at the side of the road and another speeding truck rammed against it from behind. The helper of the parked truck died on the spot while the driver of the second truck sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, Tangi Fire Services personnel rescued the injured truck driver and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The police reached the scene and seized the body of the deceased for post-mortem.