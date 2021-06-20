One Killed And Three Others Injured In Group Clash In Ganjam

Polasara: A man was beaten to death while three injured by a group of villagers during a clash over a trivial dispute at Raimala forest under Polasara block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased is yet to be identified and three injured admitted to a government hospital here.

According to reports, a clash erupted over a community feast at Raimala forest. Later, a verbal duel turned into a violent clash.

Following the incident, a person was beaten to death while the other three sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for the post mortem.

Meanwhile, police detained some people present over there and started a probe into the incident.