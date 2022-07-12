One Killed, 8 Hurt In Truck-Bus Collision On NH-16

Khurda: One person was killed while eight others sustained injuries as the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on NH 16 near Gadakhordha under Khurda Town police limits.

According to reports, the bus carrying around 40 passengers was heading towards Buguda in Ganjam district from Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the bus collided head-on with a truck.

On being informed, Police along with Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.