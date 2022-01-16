One Killed, 8 Hurt As Auto Overturns In Gajapati

Gajapati: At least one person was killed, while eight others sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw overturned near Jhilipi under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district today.

According to reports, the ill-fated incident occurred after the three-wheeler rammed into a bike near Jhilipi. Following this, the driver lost control over the wheels, and the vehicle overturned.

While a person died on the spot, eight other sustained injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to Mohana hospital.

More details awaited.