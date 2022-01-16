Auto Overturns
State

One Killed, 8 Hurt As Auto Overturns In Gajapati

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

Gajapati: At least one person was killed, while eight others sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw overturned near Jhilipi under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district today.

According to reports, the ill-fated incident occurred after the three-wheeler rammed into a bike near Jhilipi. Following this, the driver lost control over the wheels, and the vehicle overturned.

While a person died on the spot, eight other sustained injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to Mohana hospital.

 

 

 

More details awaited.

Haraprasad Das 12590 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seven − 4 =

Breaking