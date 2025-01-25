One person was killed and four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside electric pole on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway bypass in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Swain, the driver of the ill-fated car. The injured persons were Rajesh Maharana, Kanhu Charan Mallick, Chandan Mallick and Sangram Rout, all employees of a mixture company in the Mancheswar area.

The incident occurred at 1.30 AM around 100 metres away from the Lingipur traffic post near the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway bypass.

According to reports, the four were returning from Dhauli in a car after attending a feast at night. Due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, the car first hit a roadside tree and then crashed into an electric pole. While the power pole bent towards the road, the car was completely damaged and the driver lost his life in the accident.

The locals present at the site managed to rescue two persons trapped inside the car. As the car was completely charged after hitting the electric pole, they informed the fire services department of the rescue of the other two victims.

On receiving information, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued two others from the car and sent all four victims to the Capital Hospital for treatment.