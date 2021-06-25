One Killed, 3 Injured In Lightning Strike

Dhenkanal: One person was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike at Jagannath Sahi of Talabarkot village under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Suryamani Sethi of Athgarh Achalakot village, and the three injured are Manas Mohanty, Rituranjan Rout, and Rupak Jena of Jagannath Sahi of Talabarkot.

As per available reports, the lightning struck them while they were standing under a peepul tree of the village.

The injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital here. Their condition is stated to be stable, reports added.