One Killed, 3 Injured After Car Rams Into Road Divider On NH 520

Keonjhar: A person was killed while three others were grievously injured after a car lost control and rammed into the road divider on National Highway 520 near Naradapur area of Keonjhar district’s Barbil on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Madhab Chandra Sahu.

According to reports, Sahu along with his son, Daughter-in-law and grandson were traveling in the car when the incident occurred.

Following the mishap, Sahu died on the spot while his son, daughter-in-law and grandson were grievously injured.

On being informed about the incident, the Barbil police reached the spot and rescued the injured. The three survivors were then rushed to a nearby hospital. The police have also recovered the deceased’s body and launched an investigation into the incident.