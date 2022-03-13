One Killed, 3 Hurt In Post-Poll Violence In Ganjam

Ganjam: At least one person was killed while three others sustained injuries following a clash between two political groups in Aska block of Ganjam district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bulu Swain.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the two groups over a petty dispute near Kendupadar college. Soon it turned ugly after they attacked each other with weapons.

Following the fierce clash, one Bulu Swain died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured to Aska hospital. Later, one person was shifted to Berhampur MKCG after his condition deteriorated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ganjam district had witnessed several pre-panchayat polls violence.