One Killed, 3 Critical In Elephant Attack In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A person was trampled to death and three others were critically injured by a wild elephant at Pujuguda village under Narla forest range here on Friday night.

According to reports, a herd of wild elephants from the nearby forest entered the village in search of food. Fearing attack, the local residents tried to frighten them and in return the jumbos attacked them.

While one died on the spot, the injured persons were admitted to Bhawanipatna hospital.