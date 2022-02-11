One Killed, 20 Injured As Marriage Party Vehicle Meets With Accident

Nabarangpur: One person was killed and 20 members of a marriage party after their vehicle rammed into a roadside tree in Nabarangpur district.

The identities of the deceased and the injured persons were yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place while the vehicle was en route to Daibeda village from Badakhadaka when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and ended up hitting a roadside tree. Subsequently, one person was killed on the spot while 20 others sustained grievous injuries.

Following this, all the injured were reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

On getting information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.