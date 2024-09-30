Jajpur: One person was killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a bus crashed into a truck on NH 16, in Jaraka town under Dharmachaya police limits in Jajpur district.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Two of the injured persons are reported to be in critical condition and have been transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As per reports, a private bus named ‘RAJA,’ travelling from Baripada to Bhubaneswar, collided with a stationary truck near Jaraka Chhak resulting in one fatality and twenty injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene to investigate the deadly collision. The bus has been confiscated, although the exact cause of the collision between the two vehicles remains unclear.