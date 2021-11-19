One Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap In Sonepur

Sonepur: A motorist was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road mishap at Andra Village Binika police limits in Sonepur district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Siba Suna and the injured were identified as Gurudev Suna and Purnachandra Suna.

According to reports, the incident took place while the trio was heading towards their village on a motorcycle when a tractor coming from the opposite hit their bike. Consequently, Siba was killed on the spot and two injured.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor fled from the spot soon after the mishap.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre for treatment in critical condition.

On being informed, police reached the spot and further investigation is underway in this regard.