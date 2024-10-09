Khurda: A fatal accident occurred when an air pressure tank exploded at a tyre repair shop on Dadhimachgadia Street within the Khurda police jurisdiction in Odisha’s Khurda district, resulting in one death and two injuries on Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Naba Kishore Baral, a mechanic from Kaddiwadi village. The injured, Dev Mansingh and Deepak Mansingh are brothers from Chhatrapada village.

The incident happened as Baral was inspecting a truck’s tyre pressure at his garage on National Highway 16. The tank burst suddenly, killing Baral instantly. The force of the explosion was so great that it dismembered his body.

The injured were promptly taken to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital. Upon notification, Sadar Police arrived at the scene and dispatched the body for post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...