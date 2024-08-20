One Killed, 10 Affected Amid Diarrhoea Outbreak in Rayagada

Rayagada: One person was killed while 10 others were affected by diarrhoea in Kashipur block of Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The deceased has been identified as Wendi Majhi of Rauli village under Sankarda Panchayat.

According to reports, eight additional cases have been reported in the same village, as confirmed by Rayagada CDMO Lal Mohan Routray.

Jalanti Sahu (18), of Rauli village and Sita Dei Majhi (45) of Bhalumaska village are undergoing treatment at the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital.

However, Dr Netranand Nayak from Kashipur CHC stated that Wendi Majhi’s death yesterday was due to old age, not diarrhoea.

It is worth mentioning that, over ten individuals affected by diarrhoea are currently being treated at the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital.