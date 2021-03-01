One killed, 1 hurt after bike rams into tractor

Kalahandi: At least one person was killed while one other was injured in a road mishap near Babu Kenduguda area on Kalampur-Junagad main road here.

The deceased was identified as Manta Bagh and the injured has been identified AS Sujan Bagh.

According to sources, the mishap took place while the duo was headed to Ichapur village in order to attend a wedding on their bike when the motorist crashed into a tractor that was parked on the roadside near Babu Kenduguda area.

While Manta died on the spot, Sujan sustained critical injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and took Sujan to the nearby Community Health Centre.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe.