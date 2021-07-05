One Held With Teak Wood Planks Worth Over Rs 15L 

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police have seized a huge cache of Teak wood planks from a truck at Rasulgarh and arrested a person in this connection. The arrestee has been identified as Bubu Khatua of Gobindapur in Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at Rasulgarh and asked for documents. However, the driver failed to produce valid documents. Following a thorough search, they found a huge cache of Teak woods and seized it.

The estimated value of the wood is over Rs 15 lakh, an official informed.

According to preliminary investigation, it is learned that the timbers were being smuggled from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused involved in this illegal business, sources said.