One Held With Reindeer Meat In Boudh

Boudh: The forest department officials have arrested a person for allegedly selling reindeer meat at Jharakhamar village under Purunakatak forest Range in Boudh district on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahu.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a surprise raid in Jharakhamara village and caught the accused red-handed while selling meat at his home. The cops also seized reindeer meat from his possession.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act and further investigation is underway to nab the poacher, sources said.