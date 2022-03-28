One Held With Over 1 Ton Of Ganja In Rayagada

Rayagada: Police have arrested one person with the seizure of ganja in Rayagada district. The accused has been identified as Sunil Gouda, a resident of Gopalpur village in Ramanguda block.

Suspecting some foul play, the cops intercepted a truck near the Ramanguda area in the district. Upon searching they found around 1228 Kg of ganja in 35 sacks and seized them.

Further investigation in this regard is underway to ascertain other details and the other culprits involved, said a police official.