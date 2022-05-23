One Held With Leopard Skin In Rayagada

Rayagada: The special task force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has detained a wildlife criminal with the seizure of one leopard skin in Gunupur area of Rayagada district on Sunday.

Acting on a reliable input regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, the officials conducted a raid with the help of Gunupur Forest Officials on NH 326 near Bangi junction, Ramanguda under Gunupur Police Station.

During the raid, one wildlife criminal namely Jayanta Bibar of Bandipanka under Chandrapur Police Station in Rayagada was apprehended. The cops have also seized a leopard skin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Cops detained the accused and handed him over to Gunupur Forest Officials under Rayagada Forest Division for necessary legal action on their end.