One Held With Leopard Skin In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A joint of the Special Task Force of the State Crime Branch seized a leopard skin in the Daringbadi locality of Kandhamal district and arrested one person in this connection.

The identity of the accused is yet to be known.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted a raid at a specific location and seized the leopard skin with the arrest of the accused wildlife poacher.

The cops also recovered other incriminating materials from their possession of them. The accused has been handed over to Daringbadi forest officials for legal action.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.