One Held With Leopard Skin In Bolangir

Bolangir: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested a person with the seizure of one leopard skin in Saintala area of Bolangir district on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Adikand Gheewala of Dukel Charchara, Tikrapada, Jorabandh under Saintala Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid with the help of Bolangir Forest Officials Thursday evening on the road between Tikrapada-Saintala under Saintala police limits regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals and arrested Adikand in this connection.

The cops have also seized one leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

Since 2020, STF has seized as many as 28 leopard skins, 24 elephant tusks, seven deer skins, 13 live pangolins, 30 kg 400 gm of pangolin scales, and two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrots with the arrest of 68 wildlife criminals.