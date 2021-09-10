One Held
State

One Held With Ganja Worth Rs 80 Lakh In Ganjam

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Ganjam: Police seized a huge cache of ganja near Dalkhai at Gajapati- Ganjam road under Baragarh police station limits and arrested a person in this connection on Friday.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is said to be around Rs 80 Lakh, sources informed.

Reportedly, the cops conducted a raid near Dalkhai at Gajapati- Ganjam road and seized around 320 Kg of ganja from him.

As per preliminary reports, it is learned that the contraband was being smuggled to Ganjam from the Gajapati district.

PragativadiNews 6598 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × four =

Breaking