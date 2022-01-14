One Held With Ganja
State

One Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1 Crore In Koraput 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Koraput: The Excise Department officials have arrested a person with the seizure of ganja worth Rs 1 crore near Sadar Mandaguda Chakk in Koraput district. 

Acting on reliable input, the officials intercepted a vehicle near Sadar Mandaguda Chakk. On searching, they found a huge cache of ganja and seized them. The cops have also arrested the driver of the vehicle. 

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is said to be around Rs 1 crore, cops informed. 

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation into this matter is underway. 

