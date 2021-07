Koraput: Police here on Friday arrested a person and seized ganja worth over Rs 1 crore from their possession. The identity of the accused was not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused while contraband was being transported to Punjab from Kunduli on a truck carrying ginger.

Following a thorough search, police recovered the cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore and seized them. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.