One Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 34 Lakh in Gajapati

Gajapati: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja and arrested one person in this connection in Adava locality of Gajapati district.

The arrestee has been identified as Tileswar Nayak.

Acting on a reliable input, the officials conducted a raid in Barlaguda village in Guluba panchayat under Adava police limits and seized around 679 kilograms of ganja packed in 25 sacks, and arrested one person in this connection.

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is over Rs 34 lakh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade, officials said.