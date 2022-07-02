One Held With Ganja Over Rs 40 Lakh In Rayagada

Rayagada: Muniguda police have arrested one person with the seizure of ganja worth over Rs 40 lakh in Rayagada district.

The arrestee has been identified as Gajendra Singh of Bhadrak.

Acting on a reliable input, police intercepted a vehicle and seized 4.8 quintals of ganja from it. The cops have also arrested the accused driver as he failed to produce valid documents regarding the possession of the contraband.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.