One Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 11.5 L In Puri

Puri: The excise department officials have seized brown sugar worth 11.50 lakh in the Kakatpur area of Puri district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Upendra Das of Bauri Pokhari village under Kakatpur Police limits in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid in Bauri Pokhari of Kakatpur on Monday and seized 115 grams of contraband from Upendra.

A case has been registered by Nimapada Excise against the accused and he has been forwarded to Nimapada sub-jail after his bail plea was rejected.